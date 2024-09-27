Hundreds of schoolchildren are gathering for opening of a new exhibition celebrating Northumberland's Sycamore Gap tree, a year since it was felled.

In the 12-months since the tree was chopped down in an alleged act of vandalism, the National Trust has described the "rollercoaster of emotions" that has veered from “hopelessness and grief” to "what the tree meant to so many.”

To mark the first anniversary since its felling, the Northumberland National Park Authority is opening of the first phase of an exhibition, which includes the largest remaining section of the sycamore.

The much photographed and visited icon, was cut down overnight between September 27 and 28 last autumn.

Today, 27 September, 'Sycamore Gap: One Year On' is being officially opened as 240 children from more than a dozen local school's join in a celebration of the tree’s life.

The temporary exhibition will be open to the public from tomorrow. It has been created by the artist Charlie Whinney, and is the first stage of the National Trust and the national park’s mission to ensure the legacy of the sycamore continues.

Andrew Poad, general manager for the National Trust’s Hadrian’s Wall properties, said: “The last 12 months have been a real rollercoaster of emotions, from the hopelessness and grief we felt when we discovered that the tree had been felled, to experiencing the stories shared with us about just what the tree meant to so many.”

The exhibition which is located at The Sill: National Landscape Recovery Centre, will invite visitors to “make promises to nature” which will eventually be incorporated into the final phase of the commission.

Sycamore saplings have been propagated at the National Trust's secure facility in Devon. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Meanwhile, communities have the opportunity to apply for a 'Tree of Hope' as 49 saplings from the fallen tree are available to new homes across the UK. The number reflects the 49ft height of the tree.

The National Trust initiative will see Henshaw Church of England Primary School, which is closest to the Sycamore Gap, and all 15 UK national parks will receive a sapling.

Seeds collected from the fallen tree and sent to the trust’s Plant Conservation Centre in Devon where the team has worked to successfully propagate more than 100 seedlings and grafted nine other saplings.

Mr Poad said: “In announcing our Trees of Hope initiative today, we aim to find new homes in community settings across the UK so people can have the opportunity to engage with the Sycamore Gap tree and its legacy - helping to create a new chapter in the life of this legendary tree.”

Artist Mr Whinney said: “This show is the halfway part of our project, processing what happened, what the tree meant to everyone, and the wonderful regrowth which now counts at 25 new shoots.

"Going forward, we hope to empower people with a sense of joy and hope for the natural world through positive actions, which starts now.”

The commission has been funded by The Community Foundation Tyne & Wear and Northumberland.

The Sycamore Gap: One Year On exhibition will run until Sunday November 4, with the final exhibition set to open at The Sill by Easter 2025.

