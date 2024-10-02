The family of a 22-year-old who died following a crash on the A19 have described him as a "beautiful, sensitive young man".

Lucien Guest died f ollowing a one-vehicle collision which happened on the southbound carriageway of the A19 at the Murton Interchange, near Dalton Park and Seaham, at 11.50am on Sunday (29 September).

Lucien has been described as naturally kind with a very cheerful and positive look to life.

Paying tribute, his family said: “Lucien, our dearly loved son, brother, grandson and cherished family member whose young life at the age of twenty-two was tragically cut short.

“You were so so loved. Lucien’s fun, loving nature endeared him to those who knew him as a child and as the beautiful, sensitive young man he became.

“He will be loved and missed by the whole family and by those whose lives he touched.

“Memories of life with Lucien will be treasured for the rest of our lives.

“Rest in peace sweetheart. Here's hoping all your sorrows are now gone and you can fly free.”

Durham Constabulary is signposting anyone needing help their mental health to contact these organisations:Samaritans: 116 123SANEline: 0300 304 7000National Suicide Prevention Helpline UK: 0800 689 5652Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM): 0800 58 58 58SHOUT: If you would prefer not to talk but want some mental health support, you could text SHOUT to 85258The Mix. If you're under 25, you can call The Mix on 0808 808 4994.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...