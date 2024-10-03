Woman suffers serious facial injuries in assault in Tynemouth

Police are appealing for witnesses following a report of an assault in North Tyneside

The incident is said to have occurred at around 1am on 22 September at the Queen Victoria Monument, in Tynemouth.

Police said an unknown male assaulted a woman after asking to use her mobile phone.

The victim sustained serious facial injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment but has since been discharged.

The offender is described as around 5’4 in height.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police using the crime reference 112322Y/24.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...