Ireland to be placed under new Covid lockdown for six weeks

The Republic of Ireland will move to the highest level of coronavirus restrictions for six weeks.

The Irish Government has agreed to impose the new restrictions to combat Covid-19 from midnight on Wednesday for six weeks in a bid to combat the rise in cases of the virus.

A formal announcement is expected later and the restrictions will last until December 1.

Under the new measures, it is understood schools and creches will remain open, and elite level sports will be able to continue. Construction will also be allowed, but most non-essential retail, hairdressers, barbers and salons will have to close.

Hairdressers will have to close. Credit: PA

The public will be asked to work from home except for essential workers, and pubs, restaurants and cafes will only be able to provide takeaways and deliveries. Funerals will be limited to 10 people. It is believed up to 25 people will be allowed to attend weddings. People will be asked to restrict their movements to within a five kilometre radius of their homes. It comes amid a record number of cases recorded over recent days. A further 1,031 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) on Monday, bringing the total to more than 50,000 for the first time. No new deaths linked to the virus were reported.

Eamon Ryan said a timescale would be decided. Credit: PA

Earlier, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan indicated that any new restrictions would not be introduced immediately saying “you don’t just flick a switch”. Asked about a timeline for introducing new measures as he arrived for a sub-Cabinet meeting on Monday, he said: “We’ll decide that. “I think one of the lessons previously is you don’t just flick a switch, you have to give people a wee bit of notice. But Cabinet will have to decide that.” Green Party leader Mr Ryan said he hoped the decisions reached today would give clarity to the public. He said: “I hope there can be because that’s the important part of it. The Tanaiste put it right the other day, you need a series of indicators, but that will be for Cabinet to decide.”