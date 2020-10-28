‘StopCOVID NI’ now compatible with contact tracing apps in Scotland and Jersey

People who have the ‘StopCOVID NI’ app will now be able to use it if they travel to Scotland or Jersey.

Northern Ireland’s app has become interoperable with the Scottish and Jersey ones, so it will interact with the apps that people living there are using.

The technology was first used in July when it was linked with the app being used in the Republic of Ireland.

Linked countries can also use their app when travelling in Northern Ireland.

Those who have downloaded the app do not need to do anything for this to work, they just need to keep it active while in Ireland, Scotland and Jersey.

Work is also underway to make the ‘StopCOVID NI’ app interoperable with the contact tracing apps used in England and Wales.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “This is an important step in helping to reduce the spread of the virus.

“While people are being advised to travel less at the moment, this compatibility will allow those having to travel for essential reasons to continue to be alerted via the ‘StopCOVID NI’ app while in Scotland or Jersey.”

According to the Department of Health almost 490,000 people have downloaded the app since its launch in July, and over 20,000 people have been contacted via the app to let them know they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

