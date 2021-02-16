Discussions held over an apology to survivors of historic institutional abuse

Discussions have been held over an apology to survivors of historic institutional abuse.

Compensation was paid last year following a public inquiry which examined allegations of child abuse at 22 residential institutions run by religious, charitable and state organisations across Northern Ireland over a 73-year period.

The Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry also recommended memorialisation and an official apology.

Fiona Ryan, the Commissioner for Survivors of Institutional Childhood Abuse, said these recommendations "need to be implemented as a priority".

She urged the state and institutions to "move forward with a whole-hearted and unconditional recognition that they failed to protect those children".

First Minister Arlene Foster and Junior Minister Declan Kearney met with the Catholic Archbishop of Armagh Eamon Martin, the Church of Ireland Archbishop John McDowell as well as representatives of the religious orders and Barnardo's to discuss the remaining recommendations.

The discussions included progress on redress payments and provision of services for victims and survivors and the centrality of the views of victims to an official apology.

They also talked about principles to underpin forthcoming discussions on contributions by the institutions involved in the ownership and governance of children's homes to the costs of redress.

In a joint statement those at the meeting said all agreed that acceptance of responsibility and recognition of the harm done were central to the way forward.

"Historical institutional abuse should never have happened.

"Trust was breached and significant trauma caused to innocent victims," they said.

"Those present committed to work together to address the apology, memorial, and contributions to the costs of redress in a way that will put fairness at its core and will meet the needs of victims and survivors.

"It was agreed that a roundtable meeting with relevant Institutions will take place in the coming weeks when the principles underpinning discussions on contributions for all concerned will be addressed before individual discussions with each institution."

The Executive Office is set to continue to engage with the Commissioner for Survivors of Institutional Childhood Abuse and with the institutions to ensure that a "timely and appropriate" joint official apology is made to abuse survivors.

In a separate statement, Ms Ryan said: "Victims and survivors of institutional childhood abuse suffered horrendously at a time when they were most vulnerable.

"They were failed by the State and they were failed by the institutions that were meant to care for them. It was abuse that could and should have been prevented.

"The State and the institutions now need to move forward with a whole-hearted and unconditional recognition that they failed to protect those children.

"The remaining recommendations of the late Sir Anthony Hart's report need to be implemented as a priority."