Maximum sentence for causing death through dangerous driving to increase

The maximum sentence for causing death through dangerous driving should be increased from 14 to 20 years, the Justice Minister has said. Longer disqualification periods are also proposed. The changes will be included in recommendations to be brought forward following the completion of the most extensive review of sentencing policy in 15 years by the Department of Justice. Naomi Long met on Wednesday with the families of victims Enda Dolan and Lesley-Ann McCarragher to discuss proposed measures. She said: "It is clear from the Sentencing Policy Review that there is a need to change some aspects of sentencing policy, not least in relation to increasing the maximum sentence available for the offence of causing death by dangerous driving. "Responses to the public consultation which followed the review show the deep concern of the public in relation to this issue." Peter and Niamh Dolan from Omagh lost their son Enda, 18, during his first term at Queen's University in October 2014.

Enda Dolan was killed by a hit and run driver outside his student accommodation Credit: Pacemaker

He was knocked down outside his Belfast halls of residence. The person responsible was given a nine-year prison term, half to be served in custody. Peter Dolan said: "It is not going to bring him back, it is not going to bring loved ones back whenever someone suffers a bereavement and tragedy.

There is nothing that anyone does that will ever help that but we can get some sense of justice if there is a decent sentence set in place. Peter Dolan

Lesley-Ann McCarragher from Armagh was 19 when she was killed while jogging on a Saturday afternoon in April 2016. The change to sentencing is pending Assembly approval during its next mandate. Ms Long said: "I want to pay tribute to the Dolan and McCarragher families. They have engaged with us to shape our proposed way forward and they have done so with passion and with dignity. "I have made a commitment to these families to do everything in my power to ensure the maximum sentences available for offences of this nature better reflect the immeasurable hurt and pain caused by the death of a loved one in these circumstances, while balancing the principles of fair justice. "I felt it only right that they were given the opportunity at today's meeting to hear of our proposals first hand and at the earliest opportunity."