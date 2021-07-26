Jonathan Rea takes World Superbike championship lead with Assen treble

Jonathan Rea has retaken the lead in the World Superbikes championship after a dominant weekend in the Netherlands. The six-time world champion won all three races at Assen and now leads Toprak Razgatlioglu by 37 points in the standings. Razgatlioglu had capitalised on Rea’s crash at Donington Park last time out to take the championship lead, but in Sunday’s Race 2 it was the Yamaha man who failed to finish, allowing Ballyclare’s Rea to establish a commanding position. Rea also won Saturday’s race and the Superpole race on Sunday morning.