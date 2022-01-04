Detectives are making a renewed appeal for information on the second anniversary of the murder of Glenn Quinn.Mr Quinn, who has a terminal illness, was found murdered at his home in Ashleigh Park in Carrickfergus on the evening of Saturday 4 January 2020.It is believed he was attacked by members of the South East Antrim UDA, in his home address sometime between Thursday 2 January and Friday 3 January 2020.Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Glenn sustained a violent and brutal attack in his own home, a place where he should have felt safe. The unprovoked assault left a defenceless man with serious injuries, including multiple fractures to his ribs, which eventually led to his death.“Glenn, aged just 47, was well-known and well-liked throughout the community, with local people continuing to express shock over such a senseless loss of life.

“It’s two years on since his life was taken, and the pain experienced by his family is, today, as raw as ever. They’ve experienced unimaginable sadness over the difficult Christmas period. “The family deserve answers. And we are appealing to anyone with information to search their conscience and please come forward.We believe there are people within the Carrickfergus community who know who what happened and know who is responsible for Glenn’s murder and we are appealing to you directly to help us seek justice for Glenn.“The independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a £10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Glenn’s murder.”

Advances in DNA testing, led police to reexamine every scrap of evidence taken from Mr Quinn's flat last year but it did not lead to any arrests.

In July 2020, Mr Quinn's brother Martin was warned by police that his life was under imminent threat from the same paramilitary group believed to be responsible for his brother's murder.

He told UTV he believes the threat is a result of his family's public campaigning for justice:

"I was told that elements within South East Antrim UDA intend to carry out a violent attack and firearms can't be ruled out. I felt sick to my stomach and angry," he said.