Devastated friends of Aidan Mann speak to UTV News

Police have charged a man with murder and possession of a weapon following a broad daylight stabbing in Downpatrick.

Aidan Mann, 28, died following the incident at around 11am Monday.

Detectives say a 36-year-old man is due to appear before Newtownards Magistrates' Court on Wednesday morning.

Friends of the victim, who specialised in Japanese hand tattoos, say the talented tattoo artist was destined for the very top.

On Tuesday it was reported that a 12-year-old boy had witnessed the daylight stabbing.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) appealed to the public not to view or share a video of the incident which has been circulating on social media.

Colleagues and friends of Aidan, who was also known as Zen, took to social media to pay tribute to them.

One post reads: "The world lost one of the best artists and human beings I know."

The friend added they "looked up to" Aidan, who mentored them and everyone else in the studio.

Aidan was described as a "best friend and a member of our family."

Others responded saying Aidan was "passionate" about their work.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell appealed for information.

This was the second knife incident in a matter of days in Downpatrick, after a woman in her 20s was stabbed in the leg in the early hours of Saturday. The incidents are not believed to be related.

SDLP MLA for South Down Colin McGrath expressed his alarm at the incidents, and described the attacks as 'appalling'.

He added: "I would like to utterly condemn those who perpetrated these terrible crimes. There is absolutely no place for knife crime in our community and those responsible should feel the full weight of the law.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the victim's family at this time and I would encourage anyone with any further information about this stabbing to come forward to the police as soon as possible."