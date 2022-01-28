Homes evacuated following discovery of suspected pipe bomb in Co Armagh

A number of homes have been evacuated following the discovery of a suspected pipe bomb in Co. Armagh.

It was reported shortly before 11pm that neighbours heard a loud bang in the John F. Kennedy Park area of Bessbrook.

Police arrived at the scene where the remains of a suspected pipe bomb was discovered, which is believed to have caused scorch damage to a window of a nearby property. At this stage, there are no reports of any injuries.

A number of homes have been evacuated as a safety precaution, to allow police to conduct a public safety operation in the area.

Inspector Campbell said: “Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone with any information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1997 27/01/22."