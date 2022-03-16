Belfast Giants stage comeback to claim Challenge Cup in home thriller

The Belfast Giants left it late, but thrilled fans with a dramatic sudden death goal in overtime to beat Cardiff Devils 3-2 and lift the Challenge Cup.

Adam Keefe’s men had twice previously won the trophy in recent years, but not on home ice and had been relishing the chance to do so in their packed arena.

However, the Giants got off to a shaky start and will have rued not opening their goal account sooner.

The SSE Arena was packed with fans for the final. Credit: Presseye

The sides battled out a scoreless opening period, before Cardiff had the better of the action in the second, scoring two goals without reply from Belfast.

Trevor Cox bagged the opener, before Cole Sanford added the second and left the Giants facing an uphill struggle in the final period of action.

The hosts seemed to have a fire lit under them in the break though and came out with renewed intent.

Belfast Giants captain David Goodwin celebrates his goal. Credit: Presseye

Snatching a goal courtesy of Tyler Soy only fanned the flames and, with the home crowd also given new energy, captain Scott Conway scored the equaliser.

Neither side could break the deadlock in regulation though and the game moved into nail-biting sudden death overtime, when the first goal would clinch the game.

And the SSE Arena erupted when Ben Lake and Mark Cooper combined and the Giants ultimately found the winner – even if there was further tension when the goal was then reviewed.

It did stand though and the home side lifted the trophy in front of their delighted fans.

The Elite League title race now continues and the Giants are back in action this weekend against Dundee Stars.