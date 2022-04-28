Two men were tied up and beaten with hammers in an incident in Belfast.

It happened in the Colinview Street area of Belfast on Wednesday night.

Police said two men were assaulted with hammers and tied up by a number of masked men who forced their way into the house at around 8.45pm. It's believed five suspects were involved in the attack.

Police are treating it as an aggravated burglary, however, there was no report of items being taken.

Police appealed for witnesses.