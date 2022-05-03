Ireland's Eurovision hopeful, Brooke Scullion, says she hopes Northern Ireland will get behind her as she enters the contest's semi-final.

The 23-year-old from Bellaghy in Co Londonderry was thrown a farewell party in her hometown on Sunday.

"I'm going to go and do the best that I can because everyone here has shown how proud they are of me - all I can do now is my best," Brooke told UTV.

Brooke Scullion had a farewell party in her hometown. Credit: UTV

Best friend, Aoife Bradley, said: "Every time we go somewhere and there's a microphone, she ends up singing, so I knew she loved being in front of a crowd and was always going to end up on the stage."

Brooke will be performing her song `That's Rich', a catchy pop record which her young fans in Bellaghy already know by heart.

'That's Rich' already has more than half-a-million views on Youtube.

"She'll never ever get this opportunity again. It's a chance in a million and I think she'll make the most of it and she'll enjoy every second," Mum, Tracey, told UTV.

"Italy won't know what's hit it!"

Ireland's Eurovision Song Contest winner in 1970, Dana Scallon, wishes Brooke good luck.

People living in Northern Ireland can vote for Ireland in next week's semi-final.

Brooke hopes the country will get behind the song and vote, with hopes of getting through to the final stage of the competition in Italy.