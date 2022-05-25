Play Brightcove video

Video from Linfield FC

Joel Cooper will return to Linfield on a 3-year-deal the Irish Premiership champions have announced.

The 26-year-old winger from Ballyclare played for the Blues between 2018 and 2020, before catching the eye of Oxford United and earning a move to England.

He returned to Linfield on loan in 2021 and scored the winning goal in the Irish Cup final. Cooper also spent the second half of this season on loan at Port Vale.

“When Linfield come calling, it’s hard to turn down for anyone,” Cooper told Linfield TV.

“Obviously the gaffer has a big part, I’ve worked under him previously and it’s been brilliant.”

Boss David Healy thinks it’ll be a big boost ahead of their Champions League campaign.

"I'm delighted to advise our supporters that we've today reached agreement with Joel Cooper for him to join us on a three year contract, once the transfer window opens next month and subject to the required international clearance formalities,” he said in an interview for Linfield’s website.

“Joel had successful spells with us before, one which helped him earn his move to Oxford United and then a second spell back on loan from Oxford which culminated in him starring in our Irish Cup final triumph against Larne at Mourneview Park.

“He knows this club well, so he will settle in easily. He fits into our way of playing and I'm really pleased to have got this business concluded now, to assist with our pre-season preparations in advance of an eagerly anticipated European and domestic campaign.

“I know our supporters will be excited about the news of Joel returning to the club and I want to thank our recruitment and development manager Willie McKeown for his support in securing this signing. I also want to thank our board for their backing in this matter.”