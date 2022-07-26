Books of condolence open in memory of Lord Trimble

Books of condolence are opening across Northern Ireland in memory of former first minister David Trimble.

Lord Mayor of Belfast Tina Black will open a book of condolence at City Hall on Tuesday.

Mayor of Derry and Strabane Sandra Duffy is to open a book of condolence in the Guildhall in Londonderry.

She said: "I was saddened to hear the news yesterday and I want to extend my condolences to David's wife Daphne and his family, friends and colleagues who mourn his loss today.

"David Trimble played a pivotal role in paving the way for peace, and used his influence to change attitudes and perceptions that fuelled hatred and mistrust here at a time when it was needed most."

The Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Paul Greenfield has opened an online book of condolence.

The 77-year-old peer and ex-leader of the Ulster Unionist Party was one of the principal architects of the Good Friday/Belfast Agreement that ended decades of conflict in the region.

Lord Trimble, who jointly won the Nobel Peace Prize along with late SDLP leader John Hume, died on Monday following an illness.