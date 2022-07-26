Play Brightcove video

Ken Reid was UTV's Political Editor through the Trimble era, and he spoke to UTV Live about the life and legacy of the former first minister.

Our former political editor highlighted the important role played by Lord Trimble's wife Daphne in supporting the political fight for peace in Northern Ireland. Ken also paid tribute to Trimble's lesser seen personal qualities, remembering that the former UUP leader had a strong sense of humour.

