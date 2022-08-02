Play Brightcove video

Video report by UTV reporter Deborah McAleese

A man who lost his luggage believes his suitcase was dumped beside a bin at Dublin Airport.

Fergus Mulligan returned from holiday at the end of June and discovered his his suitcase was one of thousands to go missing.

He believes his green suitcase features in an image a whistleblower shared with UTV last month.

A spokesperson for Sky Handling - the firm responsible for handling baggage at Dublin Airport - said: “We are not in a position to discuss an individual passenger but we will examine the circumstances of this case based on the information available to us.”

Following the report, Fergus went to the airport for a third time to claim it but was told it was no longer there.

He thinks it is unlikely he will ever find out exactly what has happened to his bag, or how many others are in the same position.

In a statement previously shared with UTV last month, Sky Handling said "a handful of cases ... had to be destroyed for health and safety reasons" as they contained perishable items.

They added that "the passenger file is updated with those details to allow a claim to be processed."

More than 4000 suitcases, bag and other luggage items have been lost or misplaced at Dublin Airport.

