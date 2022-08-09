The Pogues bassist Darryl Hunt dies aged 72

The Pogues’ bass player Darryl Hunt has died aged 72.

Posting on Twitter, the punk group said they were “saddened beyond words” to share the news that Hunt had died on Monday afternoon (8 August) in London.

Posting a black and white photo of the bassist holding a guitar case, the band paid tribute by quoting the lyrics of their song Love You ‘Till The End, which was written by Hunt.

They quoted: “I know you want to hear me catch my breath. I love you till the end.”

The musician and songwriter was born in Christchurch, England, on 4 May 1950.

Before he began playing bass in The Pogues in 1986, he was a part of the pub rock band Plummet Airlines and The Favourites.

He was involved in the Celtic-inspired band’s subsequent work including their 1988 album If I Should Fall From Grace With God which featured the Christmas hit Fairytale Of New York.

Hunt featured in the group's material until their last album, Pogue Mahone, in 1996. He has writing credits on a number of their songs.

Bandmate Spider Stacy paid tribute to the bassist on Twitter, writing: “This is wretched. See you around the way, Daz. ‘It’s in the fridge’ #TrickyTrees”.

The band consisted of frontman Shane MacGowan, Jem Finer, James Fearnley, Andrew Ranken, Terry Woods, Hunt and other musicians throughout the years.

