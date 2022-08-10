Belfast City councillors have voted in support of progressing a bid to host Eurovision 2023.

The motion was discussed by the City Growth & Regeneration Committee at its meeting on Wednesday.

It will have to be approved at the next full council sitting which is due to take place on 1 September.

The UK is to host the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023 after an agreement between Ukraine, which won this year's competition, and broadcasters.

Ukraine is unable to host the contest due to the ongoing war with Russia, breaking a tradition which usually sees the competition held in the previous winner's country. Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra won this year's contest.

The UK, which won second place in 2022, offered to step in after it was decided it would be unviable to host the contest in a country under constant bombardment.

A shortlist of locations which have applied to host the final is due to be announced on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show on Friday.If Belfast is included in this list, UTV understands that Belfast City Council will then progress and put in a formal proposal to host the musical event.

The council has already issued an expression of interest in hosting the event, however the second stage comes once a location shortlist has been drawn up.