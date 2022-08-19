Free coronavirus lateral flow tests will no longer be available for the majority of the general public from next week.

From Monday, August 22, most people with Covid-19 symptoms will no longer be advised to take a lateral flow tests.

Only those who are eligible for new coronavirus treatments and those working in health and social care settings will be entitled to free lateral flow tests.

The Department of Health says the change in policy is in line with the Test, Trace and Protect policy it published in March 2022.

Dr Joanne McClean, associate deputy chief medical officer, said: “We have always said we would keep Covid-19 measures under review, taking account of the trajectory of the virus.

"While Covid-19 is still in circulation, levels of infection in the community are falling and the overall impact from serious illness remains low at this time.

“Currently, the most common symptoms of Covid-19 are similar to other respiratory viruses such as flu.

"It is therefore appropriate that testing is no longer one of the main tools in the fight against the virus for the majority of people.”

The Department of Health said it was important people "heed their symptoms and take appropriate action to minimise their contact with others".

The department is encouraging anyone with a high temperature, or anyone who does not feel well enough to go to work, to stay at home and minimise contact with others, especially those who are considered to be vulnerable.

Respiratory infections, including Covid-19 and flu, can spread easily and can cause serious illness in some people.

"It is essential that people heed their symptoms and take appropriate action to minimise their contact with others," the department said.

“Rates of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland have fallen and the signs are that they are continuing to fall," Dr McClean added.

In figures published on Friday, the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency reported 16 Covid deaths registered in the week up to 12 August. That was three fewer than the week before.

In total in Norther Ireland there were 4,809 coronavirus-related deaths.

The most recent information from the Office for National Statistics suggests that in the week to 8 August 2022 about one person in 50 in Northern Ireland had Covid-19.

"This has fallen since the peak early in the summer. As we move into the autumn we may see infection rates rise again.

"We will monitor the situation closely and take proportionate action at that time if required.”

“Some people may have test kits at home and may decide to continue testing themselves," Dr McClean added.

"The advice for adults who test positive remains the same - stay home and avoid contact with others for five days from the date of the positive test.

"As children tend to less infectious than adults, the isolation period for children is three days.”

