Two people taken to hospital after road crash on Bridge road outside Moira
Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash on the Bridge Road, Moira.
The crash occured shortly before 8am on Saturday morning.
The Fire and Rescue service and Ambulance service attended the scene, and two people were taken to hospital to have injuries treated.
There are no further details at present.
