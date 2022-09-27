Two men in their 40s have been arrested by police investigating the south east Antrim UDA after a number of searches in county Antrim on Tuesday.

The two men – aged 45 and 40 – were arrested under the Terrorism Act following four joint search operations in Larne and Ballyclare. Detective Inspector Corrigan said: “Officers today have seized two vehicles – a car and a van. Other items included mobile phones, a quantity of tablets, a luxury watch and paramilitary-associated paraphernalia.

"We also recovered a significant quantity of cash, and documentation with names and numbers.“We’re grateful to our Paramilitary Crime Task Force partners – the National Crime Agency and HM Revenue & Customs – for their support.

"Together, we are committed to disrupting the activities of organised crime groups.

“These groups use any means, including money lending, to control and exploit vulnerable members of the community – people who are struggling financially.“The coercion that comes with illegal money lending means that it’s common for victims to feel that they have no-one to turn to. And I’m keen to take this opportunity to ask anyone who is, or has been, a victim to contact police on 101. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

