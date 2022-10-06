The Prince and Princess of Wales are carrying out a series of engagements on their first visit to Northern Ireland.

William and Kate's first stop was at the suicide-prevention charity PIPS in north Belfast.

The Royal couple were presented with flowers by 12-year-old Elyse Quinn.

The Prince and Princess of Wales spoke to Lord Mayor of Belfast Tina Black during the visit.

They also met the Sinn Féin MP for north Belfast, John Finucane.

The Royal couple went to Trademarket in Belfast city centre and spoke to business owners, then had a go at mixing cocktails.

The royal engagement then moved on to Carrickfergus to visit a youth charity.

The royal couple were greeted by cheering crowds who had lined the streets.

William and Kate are learning about the work of Carrick Connect, which offers support services to local young people experiencing social or emotional difficulties.

The royal couple are being told about some of the projects the organisation is currently implementing in the community, and meeting with their team of mentors and some of the young people who benefit from the projects.