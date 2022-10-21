A defence lawyer has told the Crown Court that a defendant found guilty of the murder of a teenager in 2020 was "profoundly sorry for what had happened and that it shouldn't have happened".

Eighteen-year-old John Paul McDonagh died two days after he was stabbed in the leg with a scythe during a violent street fight at Coolcullen Meadow in Enniskillen on 11 April 2020.

Joseph Joyce, aged 32 and of Clon Elagh in Londonderry, appeared by videolink for the tariff hearing.

Joseph Joyce

He did not give evidence during the trial, but in his statement to police on 14 April 2020, Joyce had told them that he "deeply regretted that the victim died" and that he "didn't intent to kill him or cause harm".

Sentencing will take place next week.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.