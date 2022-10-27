The family of baby Hunter Patrick McGleenon have spoken of their love for their "wee shining light" as the killer was jailed for the horrific murder.

Shayar Ali, 34, of Westenra Terrace in Monaghan was jailed for 13 years on Thursday.

He had been in a relationship with the child's mother in November 2019 when she was called away to help a sick relative.

While she was out, he took the child to a casino, leaving the baby alone in a car as he gambled for around two-and-a-half hours. He then returned to their Keady home and carried out a vicious attack.

He had claimed that the infant had fallen off a low sofa and struck his head in a concrete floor.

"This monster, who murdered a defenceless baby, will at some point go on to live his life while we will continue to grieve and struggle with ours," Hunter’s aunt, Coleen McGleenon said outside court.

"No amount of time will make up for what we have lost.

"Not being able to see baby Hunter take his first steps, say his first words, celebrate his first birthday or grow and develop in life.

"We have been robbed of life's precious gift. That monster has taken has taken everything from us. We love and miss you Hunter, more than words can say."

She added: "He (Hunter) was like a wee shining light that came along whenever we needed it."

Police released CCTV footage from the evening of the murder showing Mr Ali in a casino in Castleblayney. He stayed in the casino for almost two and a half hours while baby Hunter sat in the car alone.

It was later that evening that he murdered Hunter. Police added: “It’s been an extremely distressing case, and I’m grateful to my officers for their dedication and sensitivity from the beginning of the investigation right through to today’s sentencing.

“Unfortunately, I’m acutely aware that the family’s deep sorrow doesn’t end today, it will last a lifetime.”

