Police seize drugs and cash during Newtownards and Comber raids linked to east Belfast UVF

The searches of homes and businesses took place in the Comber and Newtownards areas on Friday and were linked to an ongoing investigation into the East Belfast UVF.

Police investigating suspected criminal activity linked to the east Belfast UVF have seized a number of items including cash and drugs paraphernalia.

The searches of homes and businesses took place in the Comber and Newtownards areas on Friday.

Detectives also seized a number of high-value watches and electrical items for examination.

Police have encouraged anyone with information to get in touch.

