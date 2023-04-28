Police seize drugs and cash during Newtownards and Comber raids linked to east Belfast UVF
Police investigating suspected criminal activity linked to the east Belfast UVF have seized a number of items including cash and drugs paraphernalia.
The searches of homes and businesses took place in the Comber and Newtownards areas on Friday.
Detectives also seized a number of high-value watches and electrical items for examination.
Police have encouraged anyone with information to get in touch.
