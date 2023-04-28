Police investigating suspected criminal activity linked to the east Belfast UVF have seized a number of items including cash and drugs paraphernalia.

The searches of homes and businesses took place in the Comber and Newtownards areas on Friday.

Detectives also seized a number of high-value watches and electrical items for examination.

Police have encouraged anyone with information to get in touch.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.