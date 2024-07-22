An 85-year-old woman has died after the car she was driving crashed in Co Down.

The pensioner was travelling in a grey Nissan Qashqai when the collision took place in Ballyroney outside Rathfriland at about 3.20pm on Sunday.

No other vehicles were involved in the fatal incident on the Tierkelly Hill Road.

Inspector Cherith Adair from the PSNI’s collision investigation unit said: “Officers attended the scene with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance.

“Sadly, the woman passed away at the scene.

“An investigation to establish the circumstances of this collision is now underway, and we are appealing to anyone who may have any information which may assist, or who was travelling in the area at the time and captured dashcam or mobile phone footage, to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 970 of July 21.”

