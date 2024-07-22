Irish girl dies after fall at Majorca hotel

A young Irish girl has died following a fall at a hotel on the Spanish island of Majorca.

Spanish authorities said on Monday that they are probing the death of a 12-year-old girl overnight on Sunday.

The Civil Guard said: “The case is being investigated. Guardia Civil received an emergency call after a 12-year-old girl fell in a hotel in Alcudia last night.

“(Her) parents were sleeping. A hosted person at the hotel reported the emergency at the morning when he found the body.

"At the moment there is no more public information.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.