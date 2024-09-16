An Orange Order parade has been given permission to walk along a section of the Crumlin Road that a local residents group has disputed.

The parade, to mark Orange Heritage Week, is set to take place on Saturday morning, moving from the junction of Woodvale Parade and Woodvale Road along the Crumlin Road to Ligoniel Orange Hall with some restrictions.

Orange parades have been allowed to proceed along the road passing the Ardoyne shops on the morning of July 12 each year, but not allowed to stage a return parade in the evening.

Some 150 participants, including one band, have been notified as taking part in the parade on Saturday.

The Parades Commission published the decision on Monday, describing a “carefully considered and finely balanced judgment” and a “fair balance between the needs of the community and the rights of the individual”.

The Crumlin and Ardoyne Residents Association (CARA) has applied to hold a protest.

It has contended the parade is in breach of an agreement reached in 2016, and “could result in real difficulties, including the potential for negative impact on relations and disorder”.

