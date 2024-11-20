Government has been urged to act on hunger after 35,000 emergency food parcels were distributed across Northern Ireland.

The anti-poverty charity Trussell said the figure includes 14,000 parcels for children facing hunger.

It has urged the government and the Northern Ireland Executive to take decisive action.

The number of parcels provided between April and September this year is 13% down on the same period last year, but the charity said it is 93% higher than the same period five years ago.

The majority of food parcels were distributed to families with children, with 71% of parcels going to households with children aged up to 16 years.

In addition, 7,400 people visited a food bank for the first time between April and September.

All UK nations saw a small decrease in the numbers of emergency food parcels distributed, with Wales falling by 7%, Scotland by 6%, England by 4%, and the UK by 4%.

Trussell said the dip may be down to an increase in food aid providers across Northern Ireland, a gradual slowdown in price hikes experienced on food and bills in recent years, and the 6.7% uprating in social security payments in April.

The charity said food banks are a last resort for people, adding that winter is often the busiest time for them.

It is urging the government to act swiftly with a clear plan to meet its manifesto commitment to end the need for emergency food and a protected minimum floor in Universal Credit.

Lynsey Agnew, manager at Lisburn foodbank, said it is gearing up for a busy winter.

“People are nervous for what is coming, and we are already getting requests coming through for support for so much more than just food,” she said.

“Not only are many of the people using the food bank struggling to buy food, but they have no heat and no money for Christmas presents for their children.

“There is no need for so many to struggle so much in Northern Ireland. We need change and we need it soon.”

Jonny Currie, network lead for Northern Ireland at Trussell, said the number of people facing hunger and hardship is “heart breaking”.

“As both the Northern Ireland Executive and UK government hold back from more decisive action to ensure everyone can afford the essentials, the sheer numbers of people still facing hunger and hardship across Northern Ireland is heart breaking,” he said.

“This cannot go on and we refuse to stand by while so many of us are pushed to the brink, left without enough money to live on.

“The UK government was elected with a manifesto pledge to end the need for emergency food and the time to act is now. The Northern Ireland Executive also has a vital role to play.

“That’s why we are urgently calling on both to plan urgent and decisive action to end hunger once and for all.”

To find out more about how you can support food banks and Trussell please visit: https://www.trussell.org.uk.

