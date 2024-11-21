Play Brightcove video

Tributes continue to pour in for former UTV political editor Ken Reid who died yesterday, aged 69. The First and Deputy First Ministers have been among those remembering his decades of outstanding work in journalism.

Mr Reid was best known as the long-time political editor of UTV, where he reported on many of the worst atrocities of the Troubles before chronicling the peace process.

Mr Reid had previously spoken publicly about his battle with leukaemia and received well wishes from former prime minister Tony Blair among others.

"I hope that his family take some comfort in the fact that he really made his mark in this place."

Speaking to UTV First Minister Michelle O'Neill said: "He always had a story to tell you about something or other, about some sporting event or some tale to tell, but I think I will always remember him with nearly a bit of a cheeky smile on his face.

"He would be giggling away, laughing shoulders going up."I think that those are treasured memories and I hope that his family takes some comfort in the fact that he really made his mark in this place.

"I think that he can actually take some credit for being someone who really did have to fairly report all the big political developments since 1998."

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly also shared her tribute: "So many generations here in Northern Ireland knew Ken so well from being on our TV screens and it is, he'll be terribly missed.

"He was an excellent journalist. He was an absolute gentleman.

"You know, everybody that you would meet had a very good word about Ken, and that really is a testimony to his character and to his ability."

Senator George Mitchell, the man who helped broker the Good Friday Agreement said Ken was "a journalist of immense integrity, intellect and compassion. His dedication to telling Northern Ireland's story with fairness and humanity was unmatched."

Another key contributor in the Good Friday negotiations was former Taoiseach Bertie O'Hern, he said: "Whether it was early morning or late at night, Ken always seemed to be on the job. So I'm sure his family didn't appreciate all of that."

He continued: "He had that interesting intriguing thing about him and particularly in the heat of battle when things were fairly fiery as they as they often were."

Ken was married to Liz and was father to three children – Gareth, Sarah and Sophie – and a grandfather.

Mr Reid’s career in journalism began in 1977 at the News Letter and he was later sports editor and editor at the Sunday News.

He then worked for the Cork Examiner before joining UTV in 1994, where he held a number of senior editorial positions over 27 years before his retirement.

During his time as political editor he interviewed seven prime ministers and well as US presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

Ken Reid was known as a giant in journalism but many that seen him on their screens also seen him by the football pitch.

Ballymena rugby club and Cliftonville Football club where known as his local passions.

Speaking to UTV, Cliftonville Chair man Kieran Harding Ken said he was fantastic dinner guest: "Our supporters loved him.

"We had a dinner which he was the guest speaker at a couple of years ago.

"It was sold out in hours because he is such a giant and it's got such wonderful stories and I mean it's with real sadness that we mark Ken's passing.

"He got his first season ticket when he was 7 from his granddad. So look he is a true red and he'll be remembered so fondly by all our supporters."

