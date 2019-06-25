- ITV Report
Runner who died after taking part in Swansea Half Marathon named as Malaysian student Wilsern Ong
Staff at Swansea University have paid tribute to one of their students who died after taking part in the city's half marathon.
Engineering student Wilsern Ong collapsed at the 13-mile point of the race on Sunday.
He was taken to Morriston Hospital where he later died.
Wilsern, who was from Malaysia, was studying for a degree in Environmental Engineering.
In a statement, the university said it is "deeply shocked and saddened" and "thoughts are with his family at this time".
It said the university’s Student Services team are offering support to students and staff and encourage anyone who has been affected to contact them.
Following his death, the race's organisers said they were working closely with emergency services to understand what happened and were in contact with his family.
They added, "our deepest condolences go to their family and friends at this time."
In October last year, 25-year-old Ben McDonald and 32-year-old Dean Fletcher, both died while taking part in the Cardiff Half Marathon.