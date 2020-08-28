A teenage girl died in a Cardiff river after being "swept away by a strong current", an inquest has heard.

Fifteen-year-old Nicola Williams, from the Trowbridge area of Cardiff, died on 21 August in the Rhymney River during Storm Ellen.

A post-mortem examination was carried out on 26 August, with submersion recorded as a cause of death.

The inquest into Ms Williams' death was opened at Pontypridd coroner's court on Friday.

Coroner's officer Jane Bowen told the short hearing: "The circumstances are is that Nicola was witnessed to enter the Rhymney River and get swept away by a strong current."Fire service recovered Nicola approximately 20 metres downstream. At this point she was fully submerged."

Assistant coroner Thomas Atherton said there is a "substantial amount of inquiry" before the full inquest will take place.A full hearing was scheduled for 7 September 2021.

Emergency services, including police, paramedics and firefighters, rushed to the river at Ball Lane in Llanrumney on 21 August after receiving reports of a girl in the river at around 5.20pm.

Search boats and a helicopter were also deployed and Miss Williams was found at around 6.40pm, but could not be saved.

Many who knew and loved Ms Williams have paid tribute to her, with flowers, messages and photographs left at the riverbank where she was swept away.

The headteacher of the school where Ms Williams was a pupil described her as "polite, respectful and hardworking."David Thomas, head of St Illtyd's Catholic High School in Rumney, said: "Any school would be better for having Nicola in it and we were fortunate to have her as part of our community."Polite, respectful and hardworking, Nicola was also so full of fun, kindness and generosity to others."On Monday, local councillor Keith Jones said it is clear the young woman was a "positive spirit."A fundraising page has also been set up to help support Ms Williams' family, raising almost £4,000 to date.

