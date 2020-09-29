More than 5,000 extra beds to be on standby this winter

More than 5,000 extra NHS beds will be on standby this winter as coronavirus, flu season and other conditions associated with colder weather combine to make it one of the most challenging ever faced.

Covid-19, in the words of Welsh Government, is adding a "further dimension" to NHS preparations. The extra 5,000 beds will be made up of field hospital capacity and existing NHS capacity.

The extra beds is based on "a potential realistic worst case scenario caused by a spike in emergency admissions," says the government.

So where will they be?

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board. Field hospital capacity at Venue Cymru inLlandudno; Ysbyty Enfys Deeside at the Deeside Leisure Centre; and the BrailsfordCentre at Bangor University. Some beds from existing NHS hospital sites. Total: 1,198 additional beds.

Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board. Field hospital capacity at Harman Becker unit at the Bridgend Industrial Estate. Some beds from existing NHS hospital sites. Total: 718 beds.

Hywel Dda University Health Board. Field hospital capacity at ‘y Barn’ at Parc y Scarlets, the Selwyn Samuel Centre in Llanelli, Bluestone in Pembrokeshire and Aberystwyth and Cardigan Leisure Centres. Some beds from existing NHS hospital sites. Total: 613 beds.

Swansea Bay University Health Board. Field hospital capacity at the Bay Studios in Swansea. Total: 818 beds if required.

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board. New capacity at Grange University Hospital opening four months early in November. Some beds from existing NHS sites. Total: 942 extra beds.

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board. New modular facility, on the University Hospital of Wales site in Cardiff. Some beds in existing NHS sites. Total: 800 additional beds.