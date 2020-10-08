Where has the highest coronavirus rate in Wales?

There have been a further 638 cases of Covid-19 in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 28,262.

Public Health Wales said one further death had been reported, with the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic rising to 1,644.

With 15 local authority areas and the town of Llanelli under local restrictions in Wales, it means almost 2.4 million people are currently living in some form of lockdown.

The restrictions were put in place to control the spread of community transmission of coronavirus - and the advice from Public Health Wales is to still maintain a two-metre social distance from others and to self-isolate and book a test if you develop symptoms of Covid-19.

If you test positive for Coronavirus should continue to self-isolate for 10 days. Other household members, including those who do not have any symptoms, must stay at home and not leave the house for 14 days. Public Health Wales

So, where currently has the highest rate of transmission of Covid-19?

Latest data available from Public Health Wales for the week up until 5 October shows there were almost 3,000 cases confirmed in Wales. The county of Merthyr Tydfil has the highest number of cases per 100,000 of its population.

223.8 per 100,000

Merthyr Tydfil currently has the highest rate of coronavirus in Wales Credit: PA

The data shows of all the tests being carried out in the area, 10.8% returned a positive result.

The county falls under Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board along with Bridgend and Rhondda Cynon Taf, which has seen a Covid outbreak at three of its hospitals.

There have been 24 deaths and 129 cases linked to the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant, one death and 17 cases linked to Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr and another death and 16 cases linked to the Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend.

Other highest cases per 100,000 of the population: