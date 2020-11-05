It has been revealed that Beyonce’s cover shoot for British Vogue took inspiration from traditional Welsh love spoons.

The American singer appeared on the cover of Vogue’s December 2020 edition wearing an Alexander McQueen evening jacket inspired by the hearts carved into Welsh love spoons.

Sarah Burton, creative director for Alexander McQueen, told Vogue: “The heart is a universal symbol of both strength and love. Beyoncé is an icon who inspires both of those things in people of all ages around the world.”

Welsh love spoons are carved wooden spoons that are usually given as a romantic gift and are a symbol of love.

The McQueen team came to Wales on a creative journey as part of their seasonal research trip and were “inspired by its incredible artistic poetic heritage and its folklore and craft.”

Burton told Vogue: “This jacket symbolises the juxtaposition of female power and sensitivity, with sleeves hand-draped in the studio to form exploded hearts.

“The body is strictly tailored and the shoulders are sculptured, echoing the love spoons that we found in Welsh houses – traditional tokens of endearment exchanged by lovers ahead of marriage.”

Photographs of historical spoons and red-painted Welsh houses were included as part of the fashion brand’s moodboard with Burton adding that the “Welsh red” played an important part in the design of the jacket.

She added: “I had no idea how symbolic the colour red was, with its symbolism of power, protection and healing, which all feel so essential for the times we live in today.”

The tailored jacket, which has sculpted red heart sleeve drapes, is part of the McQueen autumn/winter 2020 collection.