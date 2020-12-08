The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Cardiff and met university students to hear about the mental health challenges they faced during the pandemic.

It was the first stop on the final day of their country-wide tour by royal train.

Before the visit, Health Minister Vaughan Gething questioned the visit saying he would "rather no one was having unnecessary visits" as Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Wales.

The Cambridges met undergraduates from Cardiff University, Cardiff Metropolitan University and the University of South Wales at a winter wonderland and food market at Cardiff Castle.

William and Kate took part in a Secret Santa gift swap with six student housemates who had bubbled together.

They sat socially distanced on wooden benches as they all tore off the wrapping paper.

Kate sent the group into giggles when it emerged she had given Gwennan Lewis, 20, from Newport, a Prosecco Pong game.

It comprises several plastic glasses and balls and involves participants taking turns to throw a ball into their opponent's glass and take a drink every time someone shoots and scores.

William bought Dewi Morgan, 19, who is in his second year studying sport and exercise science at Cardiff Metropolitan University, a finger table football game.

The Duchess was given a traditional Welsh love spoon, while William laughed at his Guinness beer mat flipping game, adding: "I think this says a lot about me."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (left) met students to hear how they have been supported with their mental health during lockdown Credit: PA

Kate asked whether they had had much mental health support, and was told by Mr Morgan: "As a house, we have all supported each other. Some students have felt really isolated but have been very lucky."

He added he had been tempted to buy the duke a box of hairbands in a humorous nod to his thinning hair, but said: "I bottled it. I bottled it. We could only spend a fiver and I thought the game would be a laugh."

Ms Lewis said of her present from Kate: "I like the Prosecco Pong, it's fun. Something to do at Christmas."

The Duke and Duchess also toasted giant marshmallows on a fire pit.

Kate, who got some of the marshmallow on her gloves, said: "I'm going to have that marshmallow on my fingers all day." Credit: PA

Welsh entertainer Max Boyce read his moving poem When Just The Tide Went Out.

It went viral earlier in the year and recalls the highs and lows of lockdown and pays tribute to the NHS.

He added lines in honour of the royal visitors: "And I'll remember nurses who stretchered all the pain, who Kate and William came to thank, on the Queen's royal train."

Mr Boyce told William and Kate afterwards: "It is a great honour and privilege to be asked to read you my poem. I wrote this at the height of the pandemic when all Wales was in lockdown."

Kate replied: "Well done, fantastic. It was lovely."

William asked: "How long did it take you to write?" He was told two weeks but that Mr Boyce only had since Monday morning to come up with his extra lines in their honour.

"Oh sorry," the duchess said. "It's difficult to change something already written.

"Well done, it really captures what the nation was feeling. It was very, very moving."