Wales' education minister has provided further details about the system that will replace exams for students in 2021.

Kirsty Williams MS announced that all exams would be scrapped for 2021 in November, saying that it would prioritise "learner wellbeing" and "fairness."

The exams will now be replaced by non-examination assessments, internal assessments and assessments that are externally set and marked.

The new system has been decided on by an advisory group, which includes headteachers, college leaders and local authorities.

The group worked closely with exam boards Qualifications Wales and WJEC.

End of year exams for learners taking GCSEs, AS levels or A levels were cancelled for 2021. Credit: PA images

The advisory group said that the approach would ensure teachers can design and plan teaching around the assessments in a "flexible way".

The Welsh Government also confirmed £7m of funding for schools and colleges to deliver mentoring and revision support programmes for learners in exam years.

Education minister Kirsty Williams said that the learners had been put at the "centre of thinking" by the group.

Kirsty Williams MS said that the new system will prevent further pressure being placed on teachers.

"What I am providing details of today is a transparent and rigorous approach to support learners as they progress to their next steps

"It ensures that universities can be confident of the abilities of students from Wales through their qualifications, and it also promotes teaching, learning and consistent assessment across Wales as we all struggle to recover in different ways from the impact coronavirus has had on education.

It’s been a long term and I hope all learners, teachers, lecturers, school and college staff take a well-deserved break over the Christmas period. Education minister Kirsty Williams

"I am satisfied we have an approach that is fair for all learners whilst minimising disruption to learning and maintaining confidence and trust in the integrity of qualifications in Wales.

“I am also confident these plans minimise the impact on teacher workload - teachers and lecturers are already under a great deal of pressure and we do not want to add to this.”

The new approach means that no internal assessments will start across Wales until after the spring half term.

The advisory group will also continue working together to deal with issues surrounding teacher and student support as well as the grading process in 2021.