A factory in Wrexham where doses of a coronavirus vaccine are produced has been partially evacuated after receiving "a suspicious package".

North Wales Police said they are currently at the industrial estate where the plant is based, dealing with the "ongoing incident".

They have closed surrounding roads and asked members of the public to avoid the area until further notice.

The Wrexham factory carries out the "fill and finish" stage of the manufacturing process for doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

A military bomb disposal vehicle appears to be in attendance. Credit: Ian Hunter

In a statement, Wockhardt, the pharmaceutical company which runs the vaccine factory, said: "Wockhardt UK in Wrexham this morning received a suspicious package to site.

"All relevant authorities were immediately notified and engaged.

"Upon expert advice we have partially evacuated the site pending a full investigation. The safety of our employees and business continuity remain of paramount importance."

One eyewitness said they had spotted a military vehicle present and a photo posted online appears to show an army bomb disposal van at the site.

First Minister Mark Drakeford tweeted to say Welsh Government is "working with local police and the military to find out more about this incident".

He thanked the security staff who are on-site to ensure the safety of the precious vaccine supply stored there.