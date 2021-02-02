Welshman Gareth Reynolds completes 3,000 mile solo row across the Atlantic

Video credit: Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge/Atlantic Campaigns

Gareth Reynolds from Pembrokeshire has completed his epic 3,000 mile solo row across the Atlantic Ocean after arriving in Antigua on Monday.

The 31-year-old from Dale took part in the Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge which saw him make the journey on his own and unsupported.

Gareth's 3,000 mile row across the Atlantic took him a total of 51 days, 3 hours and 59 minutes.

Credit: Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge/Atlantic Campaigns

On December 12, Gareth set off on his journey from La Gomera in the Canary Islands along with 20 other teams from across the world with the finishing line in Antigua in the Caribbean.

During the challenge, Gareth has been rowing for up to 20 hours a day, sleeping for only short bursts at a time.

His solo mission has been helping to raise funds for the Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society. He also said he hoped it would help to 'raise awareness about issues surrounding mental health.'

Credit: Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge/Atlantic Campaigns

The challenge is billed as "the world's toughest row", with rowers experiencing waves up to 20ft high.

Race organisers say each rower loses an average 12kg throughout their journey, due to the sheer amount of calories they burn

It is estimated that each team that has taken part has rowed in excess of 1.5 million oar strokes, as well as encountered challenges such as sharks and storms along the way.

A post on Gareth's Facebook page said that he wanted to thank everyone for their 'love and support' and that he's getting 'used to being back on land and around people again.'