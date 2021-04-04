Video report by ITV Wales Work and Economy Correspondent Carole Green

A new package of tours exhibiting historic churches across Wales has been launched, giving visitors the opportunity to explore some of the country's most sacred spots.

The National Churches Trust has teamed up with local tourism providers to offer the very best of Wales' rich culture, history, heritage and environment.

The range of tours includes kayaking along the Pembrokeshire coast, cycling through Anglesey, churchyard stargazing in Powys and a medieval tower climb in Wrexham.

It comes after restrictions were eased on 27 March, allowing people in Wales to stay in self-contained holiday accommodation.

The 'stay local' requirement was also lifted, meaning there were no travel restrictions within Wales for the first time since it entered lockdown on December 20.

There are hundreds of churches to discover in Wales Credit: ITV Wales

The tours come as holiday-makers opt for staycations in the UK over trips abroad due to the ongoing uncertainty around travel restrictions in the pandemic.

Wales is expected to grow in popularity as a staycation destination when UK-wide travel is allowed from 12 April.

Sarah Crossland, from National Churches Trust, said: "The past year has encouraged many of us to search for greater meaning in our lives, with more people than ever practicing mindfulness, exploring their spirituality and revisiting their faith - in whatever form that may take - or perhaps even discovering it for the first time.

"Our churches and chapels are steeped in history, art, architecture and mythology - and have so much to offer visitors.

"They are so much more than places of worship, you truly don't have to be religious to appreciate their heritage and beauty.

"Wales is already famed for its majestic mountains, magnificent castles and stunning coastline, but it's high time its churches and chapels also received the recognition they deserve."