A Welsh jewellery designer has said she is in disbelief after US supermodel Kendall Jenner was captured wearing her earrings.

Hayley Jones, 28, started designing and making jewellery from her kitchen table at home in Caerphilly, but is fast becoming an international brand.

Kendall Jenner was spotted wearing the Spells of Love earrings to a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden.

She is one of the biggest social media stars globally, with 160 million followers on Instagram.

She is not the first big name to wear Hayley's jewellery - the Duchess of Cambridge was spotted wearing the same 18K gold-plated hoops on a visit to Barry last August.

The hoops have now sold out on the Spells of Love website.

Hayley said she had emailed Kendall's stylist around a year ago, offering to gift the model a pair of her earrings in the hope she would wear them publicly.

When she saw the pictures emerge on Monday, she was in disbelief and ran downstairs to tell her family.

"When I saw it I was actually crying because I was so excited," she said.

"I assume that she gets sent so many different things by so many brands across the world that I was surprised that she'd wear such a small business.

"I didn't really expect to hear anything back, so it was surreal."

Hayley's designs have featured in magazines including British Vogue and GQ.

Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Barry to speak to local businesses about the impact of Covid on tourism. Credit: PA Images

In August 2020, Kate Middleton was photographed wearing the same earrings while she spoke with business owners in Barry about the impact of Covid on the tourism sector.

Hayley said this "massively" helped her business.

"Every single pre-order of them has sold out since. I haven't managed to keep them in stock for more than a few days."

She also hopes this second celebrity endorsement will give her another boost.

"The Kardashians and Jenners are so huge. I'd always wanted to have Kendall wearing them, even years back.

"It was such a pinch me moment, and a big milestone because I'm still such a small business."

Other famous faces to have worn Hayley's jewellery include TV presenter Maya Jama, Made in Chelsea star Sophie Habboo, and British model Emma Louise Connolly.

Hayley studied fashion marketing at university, but was unsure of what she wanted to do for work.

Having always loved jewellery, she decided to start making small items from her kitchen table at home and selling them on Etsy.

The designer now aspires to make her business as eco-friendly and ethical as possible, and plans to take on some employees to help her keep up with orders.

Her items already come in 100% free and biodegradable packaging.

Offering advice to other budding entrepreneurs in Wales, she said: "Just keep trying no matter what, and always ask for advice and help.

"There are a lot of ups and downs. It's taken me quite a while to get busier.

"Just get as much experience as you can, test the market to see what sells, and just go for it."