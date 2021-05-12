A 22-year-old has been elected the youngest mayor in Welsh history and the first openly non-binary mayor of any city.

Owen Hurcum said they were "beyond humbled" to be voted in by The City of Bangor Council following this year's elections.

The independent candidate, who identifies as agender, tweeted: "When I came out two years ago I was so worried I'd be ostracised by my community or worse.

"Today my community elected me mayor of our great city. The youngest ever mayor in Wales. The first ever openly non-binary mayor of any city anywhere. Beyond humbled. Diolch, Bangor."

The post sparked an outpouring of support at their achievement.

Mayor Owen added: "I just want to say a huge diolch to all the lovely messages that are still coming in.

"I know representation is not just putting on the chain and I'll be judged by what we do as a team for Bangor during my year in office, but still, I'm glad my election has resonated with so many."