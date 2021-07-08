There is "nothing to stop" disgraced MP Rob Roberts returning to the the House of Commons despite reports he has been told to stay away, the shadow Commons leader has said.

The Delyn MP was suspended for six weeks after an independent report found he had made repeated advances towards a member of staff.

The report said the former Tory MP had made inappropriate comments of a sexual nature and was overly intrusive about the man's personal life.

BBC Wales reported that Roberts had been "told to stay away from the House of Commons" by the Conservative Party.

Thangam Debbonaire told business questions in the Commons that staff had concerns over Rob Roberts potentially returning

Speaking in the House of Commons, Thangam Debbonaire said that staff had concerns over the former Tory MP returning despite the independent panel finding he had breached sexual misconduct rules.

She said: "There is a motion from Labour on the order paper to sort out the unfair loophole that allows the MP found to have sexually harassed staff to avoid recall from his constituents.

"Everyone knows this needs sorting, I know the news was just reporting he's been warned to stay away, but there's actually nothing to stop him returning.

"Staff have concerns, things can be done retrospectively and quickly when the Government wants to, as they showed this week with the Building Safety Bill and the regulations for late pub licensing, so why should the people of Delyn be denied the right to a value of democracy because of a technicality we know we're going to fix?"

Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said the motion was a "very useful contribution to the debate" and urged Ms Debbonaire to bring it forward to Labour's next Opposition Day debate.

