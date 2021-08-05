A decision to change international travel rules for England has been heavily criticised by Wales' health minister, who says it is "unacceptable" that other UK leaders were not consulted.

A number of changes have been announced, with some popular destinations climbing the ladder to the green list and others sliding down on to the red.

But Eluned Morgan MS says she is "extremely disappointed" with the UK Government's approach, and that the issue of travel should be a UK-wide decision.

But she added that because the vast majority of travel is via England, it would be untenable for Wales not to do the same thing.

International travel policy affects all parts of the UK and Welsh interests need to be part of the decision-making process. Eluned Morgan MS

In a strongly-worded statement, Ms Morgan said: "The UK Government has announced changes to the red, amber and green country lists for international travel in England.

"Despite our continued efforts to press for UK-wide decision-making in this area, decisions for England have once again been made without engagement with the Welsh Government or the other devolved governments.

"This is unacceptable – international travel policy affects all parts of the UK and Welsh interests need to be part of the decision-making process.

"We are extremely disappointed with the unilateral approach taken and believe there remain clear public health risks posed by re-opening international travel while the virus is circulating globally. For these reasons, we continue to caution against international travel for non-essential reasons this summer."

The UK Government has been asked to comment.

Ms Morgan said it would not be practical to introduce a different international travel policy in Wales. Credit: PA Images

Ms Morgan went on to say Wales will have to take the same approach.

"As we share an open border with England, it would not be practical or viable to introduce a separate border health policy," she said.

"Therefore, we will replicate the changes being made in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, to maintain the same traffic-light system as the rest of the UK."

It is not the first time the Welsh Government has criticised international travel changes.

In July, First Minister Mark Drakeford suggested his hand had been forced in lifting quarantine rules from amber list countries.

What are the changes?

The following changes will come into effect at 4am on Sunday 8 August.

Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Slovakia, Latvia, Romania and Norway will move from the amber list to the green list.

Georgia, La Reunion, Mayotte and Mexico will move from the amber list to the red list.

India, Bahrain, Qatar and the UAE will move from the red list to the amber list.