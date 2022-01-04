Woman injured and rescued with child after falling from rocks at Langland Bay

A woman and child have been airlifted to hospital after getting into difficulty on rocks at Langland Bay.

The woman and two children had been making their way between Rotherslade and Langland over the rocks, when the adult fell and injured her head.

One child safely returned to the beach to get help, while the other stayed with the woman.

Crews from Mumbles Coastguard were called to the scene just before 4pm on Sunday, and airlifted the woman and child to Morriston Hospital in Swansea.

It was the rescue service's first callout of 2022. It was called out 131 times last year.

Mumbles RNLI also attended to support the rescue.

A spokesperson for Mumbles Coastguard said: "We wish the casualty a speedy recovery and also thank the members of the public for their cooperation during the rescue."