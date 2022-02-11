Play video

Video of Sumatran tigers Budi and Kinnara courtesy of Karen Clark

As Valentine's Day approaches, the Welsh Mountain Zoo - also known as the National Zoo of Wales - has been showing off some of its cutest creature couples.

The zoo has helped countless creatures to pair up over the years in a bid to support conservation and encourage socialisation, often working with other organisations across the globe.

Californian sea lions Casper and Spray enjoy a cheeky smooch in the shallows. Credit: Welsh Mountain Zoo

Bactrian camels, Sumatran tigers and red pandas are among the species that have been successfully matched by staff over the years.

Now, ahead of February 14, the zoo has released several images of some of its romantic success stories.

A couple of red-footed tortoises enjoy a romantic meal with their favourite juicy snack – heart-shaped watermelon. Credit: Welsh Mountain Zoo

As an early Valentine’s treat, a couple of red-footed tortoises enjoyed a romantic meal with their favourite juicy snack – heart-shaped watermelon.

Meanwhile, the zoo’s pair of Bactrian camels, Elsa and Genghis, enjoyed a dinner date with hot cross buns and their favourite greens.

The zoo’s pair of Bactrian camels, Elsa and Genghis, enjoyed a romantic 'dinner date' ahead of Valentine's Day. Credit: Welsh Mountain Zoo

Marketing manager Charlotte Dykes said: “The Welsh Mountain Zoo really is a place where the couples can find their true love and mate.

"Nearly all of our pairings and successful breedings come from matches with animals from other zoos."

Two Asian small-clawed otters enjoy a snack together. Credit: Welsh Mountain Zoo

Among the zoo's greatest success stories are red pandas which went on to have cubs.

Red pandas are classed as an endangered species and there are thought to be less than 10,000 left in the wild.

These red pandas went on to have cubs as part of the Zoo's conservation programme. Credit: Welsh Mountain Zoo

Charlotte added: "Together, we look at various criteria in our bid to make sure we find the right match for the animals themselves - with the wider aim of eventual breeding, and thus boosting the species numbers, to support wider conservation efforts.

“Every day is Valentine’s Day for our many couples here – but we can celebrate with our loved-up residents who help make the zoo a wonderful place to be.”

Play video

Video of sea lions Casper, Sophia and Spray courtesy of Welsh Mountain Zoo

The Welsh Mountain Zoo opened in 1963 and was recognised in 2008 as the National Zoo of Wales.

Under the trusteeship of the National Zoological Society of Wales, the zoo contributes to the conservation work of organisations nationally and worldwide.