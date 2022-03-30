Waste disposal staff in Cardiff have voted to strike in a dispute over an alleged culture of bullying in the city’s council.

Members of the Unite union who are employed by Cardiff City Council voted by a majority of 98 per cent in favour of a strike in a dispute over a widespread bullying culture within the Waste Services Department.

The date of the strikes are yet to be confirmed but the action is expected to have a significant impact on rubbish collections across the city.

Unite has been raising the concerns of workers for several months but the council says it has seen no evidence to back up the claims.

A recent survey of Unite members working within the city’s Waste Services Department found that over 60% of workers have either witnessed workplace bullying or been bullied themselves.

The strike could see waste going uncollected across the city Credit: PA

Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham said: “Workers at Cardiff Council have delivered an overwhelming majority in favour of strike action. They have had enough of this toxic workplace culture and want change.

“Unite will not tolerate bullying and harassment in any workplace or the targeting of our reps. Our members will receive the full support of Unite during this dispute”.

The union has also raised a number of other issues with the council including alleged health and safety failings and the use of workers on agency contracts for up to 15 years.

A spokesperson from Unite's regional office added: “The bullying culture within Waste Services has to end and that can only be achieved through firm and decisive action by Cardiff Council.

“The issues within waste services are made worse by high levels of agency workers and the practice of keeping workers on agency contracts for years on end.

“If Cardiff Council does not resolve this dispute then strike action will lead to considerable disruption to the city’s refuse collections. Unite is calling upon the leadership within Cardiff City Council to act before it is too late.”

Cardiff council says it has been in conversation with the union but maintains it has not seen evidence of bullying Credit: ITV

In response to the news of a planned strike, Cardiff Council called the claims "unsubstantiated".

A spokesperson for Cardiff Council said: “In recent weeks, the Council has been engaging in constructive discussions with senior officials of Unite Cymru and we will continue to work with them to resolve this dispute with the support of the other trade unions representing the Council’s workforce.

“The Unite union, which represents around 350 people across our workforce of over 13,000, continues to make claims about working practices in Cardiff.

“The Council has met with Unite on these claims and has asked the Union – on several occasions - to bring forward any evidence of bullying or health and safety concerns which can be investigated properly. So far, they have yet to do so, so the claims that are being made are unsubstantiated.

“We take all allegations of bullying seriously and will always work with Trade Unions when they bring forward specific allegations to investigate. We have robust and long-standing processes in place that have been developed in partnership with our Unions – to do just that.

“All the Unions know we take a zero-tolerance approach to bullying and the health and safety of our staff is a priority for us.”