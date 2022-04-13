Health officials are urging parents to be alert to the signs and symptoms of hepatitis following a spike in cases among children.

An investigation is underway into 74 cases of the illness among children under the age of 10 across the UK. All of the children were admitted to hospital where medical staff picked up the cases.

The UK Health Security Agency said it is examining 12 cases across both Wales and Northern Ireland, 49 cases in England and 13 in Scotland - all of which have occurred since January.

A “number” of possible causes are being investigated, including whether or not a group of viruses called adenoviruses may be causing the illnesses. Other possible explanations include whether or not Covid-19 could have played a role in the spate of cases.

The UKHSA stressed there is "no link" to the COVID-19 vaccine. "None of the currently confirmed cases in the UK has been vaccinated", the statement continued.

What are the symptoms of hepatitis?

dark urine

pale, grey-coloured poo

itchy skin

yellowing of the eyes and skin (jaundice)

muscle and joint pain

a high temperature

feeling and being sick

feeling unusually tired all the time

loss of appetite

tummy pain

Dr Ardiana Gjini, Consultant in Communicable Disease Control for Public Health Wales, said: “A wide range of investigations, including infectious agents and toxins, are underway.

“We are working to raise the awareness amongst our healthcare colleagues so that we identify any child that might be affected as early as possible and initiate appropriate investigations.

“So far there is no indication that clinical management needs to be any different from our existing routine clinical protocols.

“Hepatitis can cause jaundice and inflammation of the liver, so parents and carers should be aware of the symptoms of jaundice – including skin with a yellow tinge which is most easily seen in the whites of the eyes.

“We are reminding the public to familiarise themselves with this and other symptoms of hepatitis in light of these UK cases.

“Parents and carers are reminded that they should keep their children away from school and seek advice from a GP or an appropriate specialist if their child experiences any symptoms linked with hepatitis.

“We are also reminding people to practice good hand and respiratory hygiene and supervise thorough handwashing in younger children to reduce the risk of transmitting adenovirus, which is one of the potential causes under investigation.”